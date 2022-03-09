BENICIA (CBS SF) — A clerk was found shot to death at Benicia’s Rose Market late Tuesday night, the victim of a robbery attempt, authorities said.
Benicia police said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2000 block of Columbus Parkway around 10:04 p.m.READ MORE: Jury Selection Begins In Trial Of Therano's Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani; Will Elizabeth Holmes Testify
Upon arrival at the Rose Market, officers found a clerk at the business unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Responding paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. Investigators said they believe that the shooting happened during a suspected robbery.READ MORE: Record High Gas Prices Hit Bay Area Rideshare Drivers Especially Hard
“We are deeply saddened by this senseless violence that happened in our community,” Chief Mike Greene said. “We have detectives and every available resources working to identify the suspect.”
Due to the nature of the investigation, and out of respect to the victim’s family, police were not releasing any more information at this time.MORE NEWS: People Gather In San Jose Bearing Candles, Yellow Flowers, Singing Songs In Support Of Ukraine
Investigators were reviewing surveillance camera video, but have not yet released a description of the suspect.