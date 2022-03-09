BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The City of Berkeley announced a new partnership on Wednesday with the University of California, Berkeley and some local nonprofits to provide temporary housing and assistance to unhoused people living in People’s Park.

The announcement also noted that the city and university are partnering with First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley on building a daytime drop-in center at the church to provide services for residents in need.

“This partnership will put a roof over the heads of those living in People’s Park, instead of simply pushing them from one neighborhood to another. I’m deeply appreciative of all the partners that came together to make this happen,” said Mayor Jesse Arreguín in the press release.

The announcement came as the city and university scramble to provide more housing for potential students. The university hoped to expand admissions by 3,000 students but was successfully sued by a group of Berkeley residents to keep enrollment at 2020 levels because the school can’t provide enough housing yet.

One way the school and city plan to expand housing is to build on People’s Park. But UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ promised last fall that construction at the park wouldn’t begin until the unhoused living at the park were relocated.

As part of the deals made, the city will provide temporary rooms for the unhoused at the Rodeway Inn. At least 42 rooms will be available, which will provide each resident with a kitchenette and bathroom; clean linens and essential toiletries; regular housekeeping service; and access to laundry facilities.

“In addition, a local, highly experienced nonprofit, Abode Services, will offer residents daily meal service; access to clinical health care and counseling; transportation support; and housing “navigators” who will assist the Rodeway Inn residents with their transition to permanent housing solutions,” the city’s press release noted.

The Rodeway Inn housing is paid for by a $4.7 million-grant from the State of California’s Encampment Resolution Fund.

Also in the works is the creation of the Sacred Rest Daytime Drop-In Center by the First Presbyterian Church of Berkeley. The city and university is helping the project by pooling $750,000 in funding to Village Of Love, who will provide services at the center. Those services will include meals, mental health counseling, document preparation, housing navigation, shelter referrals, benefits access, and more.

