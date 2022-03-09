MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Four suspects, including a juvenile, were being held Wednesday after a brazen armed robbery of a Mill Valley camera shop ended with a pursuit, crash and arrests.
The Marin County sheriff said 21-year-old Matthew Dorsey of Richmond; 21-year-old Willetta Fleming of Richmond; 18-year-old Kavante Andry of Santa Clara and a 17-year-old juvenile were in custody.READ MORE: SoFi Assault Victim Awakes From Coma; 49ers Fan Daniel Luna Faces Long Road To Recovery
The sheriff’s department said deputies received a report of an armed robbery at Mikes Camera Shop in the Strawberry shopping center at around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Deputies, officers from Mill Valley police department and the California Highway Patrol responded.READ MORE: BART Offers Alternative Lines After Richmond To MacArthur Shut Down
The caller to the 911 communications center reported they were just robbed at gunpoint and reported a blue sedan leaving the scene with camera equipment taken from the store.
A Mill Valley police officer heard the call, was in the area and spotted the suspect vehicle as it was leaving the scene with four occupants.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. The vehicle then crashed in the area of the Arco Gas Station located at 798 Redwood Highway Frontage Rd. All four suspects fled on foot, but were eventually located, detained and arrested.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Man Found Guilty Of Pimping 17-Year-Old In Oakland And San Francisco
Two firearms were located in addition to the stolen camera equipment from the armed robbery.