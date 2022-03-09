SAN JOSE (KPIX) — More than 100 people gathered in front of San Jose City Hall Tuesday night, holding candles and yellow flowers as part of a rally to support Ukraine.

Kateryna Pistunova was one of the speakers at the rally. She described what it’s like for her parents who still live in her hometown. She says her mother escaped to Germany, and her father went to fight as soon as mortars landed in their front yard.

“He took a rifle that he had at home and he left the military base in Kharkiv as soon as he heard the shots, and he’s still there,” says Pistunova.

She’s calling on everyone to do what they can from donations to letter writing campaigns.

“I think it’s important for us, even though we are half a world away to put our energy forward to support the people of Ukraine,” says Rosalie Hackett, a San Jose resident who attended the rally.

“We need to gather a force of will. We need to get more people than just the ones here tonight to be interested in this,” says John Comiskey who also attended the rally.

It’s that force of will of the Ukrainian people Pistunova says will help ensure a free and democratic Ukraine.

“Ukraine will win this war. I’m absolutely sure of it. The only question is what will be the price,” she says.