MARIUPOL (CBS News) — A maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been attacked by Russia in a “direct strike,” Ukraine said Wednesday.
“People, children are under the wreckage,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, calling it an “atrocity.”
He shared a video showing sweeping destruction inside a facility: blown-out windows, shattered glass and scattered debris. Outside: charred cars and damaged trees. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack, according to The Associated Press.