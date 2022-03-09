Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Mariupol, maternity hospital, Russia, Russian invasion, Ukraine

MARIUPOL (CBS News) — A maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol has been attacked by Russia in a “direct strike,” Ukraine said Wednesday.

“People, children are under the wreckage,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, calling it an “atrocity.”

He shared a video showing sweeping destruction inside a facility: blown-out windows, shattered glass and scattered debris. Outside: charred cars and damaged trees. Ukrainian officials said at least 17 people were wounded in the attack, according to The Associated Press.

Read more at CBSNews.com>>>