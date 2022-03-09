SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — After a seven–day trial, a federal jury in Sacramento has found Robert Pierre Duncan guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a child for pimping a 17-year-old girl in San Francisco and Oakland.
According to evidence presented at trial, between September and October 2018, Duncan recruited a 17-year-old girl to engage in prostitution in Oakland and San Francisco. He frequently drove the victim to areas known for prostitution activity where he caused her to have sex with strangers for money.
Duncan also posted online prostitution ads depicting the victim and harbored the victim at an Oakland motel so she could engage in sex.
In late September 2018, Sacramento County Sheriff's deputies rescued the victim. However, a few weeks later, Duncan, working with his co-conspirator, 25-year-old Eva Christian, extracted the victim from a children's group home in the middle of the night.
The next day, Duncan put the victim back to work engaging in prostitution on the streets of Oakland. Investigators said Duncan managed his pimping operation from his Sacramento apartment, using his cellphone and a location tracking application on his phone to monitor and direct the victim’s prostitution activity in Oakland.
On May 31, 2019, Duncan was arrested by FBI agents. Shortly after his arrest, Duncan broke out of custody and fled through Midtown Sacramento until he was finally apprehended several blocks away from the scene of his initial arrest.
Duncan is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller on June 6, 2022. He faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.