SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials announced Wednesday that San Francisco bars and restaurants will no longer be required to ask for a proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test to allow patrons to dine or drink indoors at their establishments.

The requirement — which also will be lifted for gyms and fitness studios — goes into effect as of Friday, March 11. Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of all indoor mask restrictions being lifted by state and San Francisco health officials last month.

As always, San Francisco Department of Public Health officials said, businesses can decide to be more restrictive than local health guidelines and can continue to require proof of vaccination or a negative test from their staff and clients.

The announcement does not impact state guidelines which still require proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter indoor “mega” events like Golden Stat Warriors games at Chase Center. Events that are currently defined as gatherings of 1,000 people or more.

“With cases and hospitalizations continuing to fall and our high vaccination rate providing a strong defense against the virus, San Francisco is ready to further reduce COVID-19 restrictions and allow individuals to make their own decisions to protect themselves and their loved ones,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

On August 12, 2021, San Francisco became the first city in the nation to require certain businesses to show proof of vaccination before entering indoors.

It triggered a chorus of criticism from business owners who complained the local health ordinance was forcing their employees to act as vaccine police.

“Over the last two years, our business community successfully kept our residents and workers safe as they continued to work tirelessly to keep their doors open,” said Kate Sofis, the city’s Executive Director of the Office of Economic and Workforce Development. “As the variants spread in the community, our businesses were quick to adapt.”

Currently in San Francisco 83% of local residents are fully vaccinated.