SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A man suspected in a stabbing outside a Santa Rosa motel tried to carjack a vehicle, attacked police officers and a K-9 before he was arrested, police said Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Motel 6 on the 2700 block of Cleveland Avenue on reports of two men fighting around 4:15 p.m. When police arrived, they found a 56-year-old victim with blood on his face and head.

According to an investigation, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter, leaving the victim with several lacerations. Police said the two did not know each other and neither were staying at the motel.

The suspect was also found at the scene. While trying to take the suspect into custody, police said he tried to carjack a Honda Civic heading northbound on Cleveland Avenue.

During the attempted carjacking, a police K-9 brought to the scene was deployed. The dog bit one of the suspect’s legs.

At the same time, the driver of the Civic accelerated and dragged the suspect about 200 feet before he let go, police said.

Police said the suspect continued to be noncompliant, punching and kicking officers and the police dog. He also allegedly spat and attempted to bite the officers before he was subdued and placed in handcuffs and a full-body restraint.

The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Stephen Robert Fink, was taken to the hospital for injuries associated with the dog bite and being dragged by the vehicle. Fink is accused of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted carjacking, felony mayhem, assault on a police officer and assault on a police K-9.

According to jail records, Fink is being held at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Facility as of Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the victim was hospitalized in serious condition. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police said an officer has been treated and released at a local hospital for minor injuries. The police K-9 was taken to a veterinary hospital for lacerations on his paws, but has been sent home with his human partner.

Fink is being held on $100,000 bail, jail records said. He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.