PALO ALTO (KPIX 5) – A Silicon Valley tech firm is mourning the loss of an executive and her two children in Ukraine, after they died while trying to flee Russian shelling outside Kyiv.
Tatiana Perebeinis worked at the Palo Alto-based SE Ranking. Perebeinis was the chief accountant for the software company.
The company lists a Palo Alto address for one of its many offices around the world, and SE ranking has many Ukrainian employees.

Journalists covering the Russian shelling captured the chaos in the moments after she and her children were killed.
Her employer releasing the following statement: "There are no words to describe our grief or to mend our pain. But for us, it is crucial to not let Tania and her kids Alise and Nikita remain just statistics. Her family became the victim of the unprovoked fire on civilians, which under any law is a crime against humanity."
SE Ranking is now joining a list of companies that has pledged to stop doing business in Russia.