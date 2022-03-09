SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Looking for an unique outdoor camping experience, but worried soaring gas prices have put that out of reach right now?
The officials at San Francisco Presidio have a deal for you. Starting Monday, you can book a campsite at the Presidio's Rob Hill Campground.
It's one of only two campgrounds in the city and fhe four campsites are nestled in a secluded, secure, 4-acre forest with views of the Pacific Ocean and just a short walk from the Golden Gate Bridge.
Presidio officials said campers will have access to all of the recreational opportunities the Presidio of San Francisco has to offer, including hiking and biking trails, scenic overlooks, picnic sites, beaches and a golf course.
It is a tent-only campground. RVs, pop-up trailers, camper vans, or other similar camping-vehicles are not allowed. It has indoor toilets with running water, but no showers. A set of utility sinks is located near the bathrooms where campers may wash their dishes. Potable water is available at the drinking fountain near the restrooms or the water faucets on the east and west sides of the campground.
“We’re happy to welcome visitors to enjoy another season of great camping experiences in the Presidio,” said Presidio Trust visitor services manager Andrea Parker. “It’s especially exciting to see Rob Hill join the list of other national park campgrounds serviced by Recreation.gov, for real-time online reservations.”