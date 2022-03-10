MARIUPOL (CBS News) — Britain on Thursday accused Russia of a “war crime” for an attack the previous day on a children’s and maternity hospital in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol.
Ukrainian officials have said that at least three people, including a young girl, were killed in the strike, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky labelled an “atrocity” soon after it happened.READ MORE: Former San Jose State Director Of Sports Medicine Charged With Sexually Assaulting Female Athletes
U.K. armed forces minister James Heappey said Thursday that regardless of whether it was “indiscriminate” fire by Russia into a built-up area or a deliberate targeting of a health facility, “it is a war crime.”READ MORE: UPDATE: Caltrain Collision with Vehicle Causes Huge Fireball on Tracks in San Bruno; 13 Injured
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking alongside Poland’s president Thursday in Warsaw, noted the attack on the hospital and said the world was witnessing “atrocities of unimaginable proportions in Ukraine.”MORE NEWS: Morro Bay To End Waterfront RV Camping After Complaints From Neighbors