PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – While drivers can’t control rising prices at the pump as gas prices soar amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts offer tips to help maximize fuel efficiency.

Watching your speed is important. As fuel economy peaks at 55 miles per hour, so if you’re going 75 mph, you are getting 6 to 7 miles less per gallon.

“Good tires, do your tune ups when you are supposed to, spark plugs and make sure it’s running efficiently,” said Josh Cherry, who owns the Big O Tires in Pleasanton.

Cherry showed an example of a bad tire, which had low tread.

“So that tire would not be efficient because it is so choppy, the rolling resistance is higher so that is going to cost you mileage,” he said.

Experts also suggest keeping tabs on tire pressure. Underinflated tires reduce fuel economy and are dangerous.

Kim Johnson with AAMCO transmissions offered additional tips.

“If you are checking your tires regularly how much can you save? If they’re underinflated it’s about 3% per tire. It will change your gas mileage a lot,” Johnson told KPIX 5.

Johnson also said aggressive driving lowers your gas mileage by 15 to 30 percent at highway speeds, and 10 to 40 percent in stop-and-go traffic.

“All those things add up. The more you can eliminate that kind of stuff and keep good driving habits and keep an eye on your tire pressure, make sure you check your engine light is not and get your fluids changed frequently. Those are things that will give you the best performance and do the best you can with your fuel economy,” she said.

Johnson also said it might be time for drivers to consider ridesharing or carpooling to split gas costs among multiple passengers.