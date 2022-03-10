SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A Caltrain engine slammed into a construction vehicle, ripping it in half and igniting its fuel tank into a massive fireball Thursday morning in a crash that sent the injured driver to the hospital, charred the outside of several passenger cars and shut down service on the busy San Francisco Peninsula commuter rail line.

Fortunately, transit officials said, all the passengers aboard southbound Train 506 escaped injury.

The collision near Scott Street in San Bruno happened around 10:38 a.m. when the train collided with “on-track equipment.” Caltrain officials confirmed the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital. There was no word on his condition.

The force of the impact ripped the construction truck apart, with the burning cab remaining in front of the engine and another large piece of wreckage coming to rest several cars back. Burning gasoline could be seen under several cars.

SB506 is currently terminated due to a fire on the tracks. Expect ongoing delays. — Caltrain Alerts (@CaltrainAlerts) March 10, 2022

Fire crews could be seen in video from Chopper 5 dousing flames inside at least one passenger car at the scene not far from the San Francisco International Airport.

The San Bruno Fire Department later confirmed that they responded with 25 units and a total of 60 personnel.

San Bruno Fire with auto aid resources are on scene of a second Alarm fire, MCI Level 3 at San Felipe and Huntington Ave. Train accident involving a vehicle on track with injuries . 25 units on scene with a total of 60 personnel on scene. pic.twitter.com/DoKDUVo4TJ — SanBrunoFireDept (@SanBrunoFD) March 10, 2022

Twitter user Jesse Miller posted photos and video that showed the aftermath from the collision with a large fire burning where the train struck the vehicle.

“Craziest #Caltrain ride ever. I think everyone got off the train safely,” he tweeted.

Video he posted showed fire on the tracks where the train appeared to have dragged the vehicle, likely burning gasoline leaking from the demolished truck.

Craziest #Caltrain ride ever. I think everyone got off the train safely pic.twitter.com/XWTnJVynRj — Jesse Miller (@Texosporium) March 10, 2022

Video from Chopper 5 also showed a triage area that was set up near the damaged train cars with emergency first responders on the scene.

Caltrain said SamTrans and BART are offering mutual aid for affected riders.