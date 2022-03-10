COTATI (CBS SF) — Teachers frustrated with months of failed negotiations over pay increases took to the picket lines Thursday morning in Cotati and Rohnert Park, shutting down at least one school.

District officials announced that classes were cancelled at least for the day at Monte Vista Elementary School because of staffing shortages.

The strike by some 300 teachers comes after union negotiators and district officials have been locked in an impasse since last fall over a dispute on wage hikes.

The teachers claim they are paid 20 percent less than some other districts and want annual raises over the next three years that were recommended by a state-appointed fact-finder. Those recommendations included a wage increase of 6% dating back to July 1, 2021 and a 5% pay raise effective July 1.

District officials have countered with a lower offer citing financial concerns.

“We risk a state takeover,” said Superintendent Dr. Mayra Perez. “We would like to be the ones making the decision for our students because we know our students best.”

Meanwhile, union leaders claim conditions have reached a crisis level.

“Our elected school board trustees and the superintendent have created a crisis in our schools with unacceptable wages that prevent us from recruiting and retaining the best educators for our students,” RPCEA President Denise Tranfaglia told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The union also issued a plea for solidarity from the community.

“The clock is ticking! We are still holding onto hope that we will hear from the Board of Trustees and the District to avert this strike!,” the teachers union posted on its Facebook page. “But if not, we need all hands on deck! The best way for families and students to support educators is to NOT cross the picket line.”