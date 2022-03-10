OAKLAND (BCN) — One dog died in a fire involving three recreational vehicles in west Oakland Thursday afternoon, Oakland fire officials said.
The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. at 34th and Wood streets where 17 RVs are located. About 20 firefighters responded.
No one was injured in the blaze, but three people were displaced, according to the fire department.
"Great stop by the responding crews," Oakland fire spokesperson Michael Hunt said. "All 17 (RVs) on site were at risk of going up in flames if not for the quick response by responding personnel."
The RVs are lined up in a lot managed by the city of Oakland and Operation Dignity, which helps house homeless persons. The American Red Cross has been notified so it can help the displaced residents.
Fire officials do not yet know the cause of the fire. Investigators are attempting to obtain any nearby video surveillance footage.
Wood Street remains closed between 19th and 34th streets as of 5 p.m.