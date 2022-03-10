SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Federal prosecutors charged Scott Shaw, the former Director of Sports Medicine and athletic trainer at San Jose State University, Thursday with civil rights violations for engaging in sexual misconduct with female student-athletes.
The latest charges came in a case that rocked the San Jose State campus for more than a year.READ MORE: UPDATE: Caltrain Collision with Vehicle Causes Huge Fireball on Tracks in San Bruno; 13 Injured
Read The Scott Shaw Charging Document
Athletic Director Marie Tuite was demoted then left the university. SJS President Mary Papazian, who joined the school in 2016, also resigned last year amid the controversy over how the claims of the 15 former female student-athletes were handled.READ MORE: Morro Bay To End Waterfront RV Camping After Complaints From Neighbors
In the wake of the scandal, the university has reached two settlements with the former athletes — a $1.6 million agreement, spurred by a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, and a $3.3 million settlement with the victims dating back to 2009.
The charges filed Thursday allege that between 2017 and 2020, Shaw violated the civil rights of four students who played on women’s athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent and without a legitimate purpose.
Shaw, as a state employee for the California State University system, is further alleged to have acted under color of law when he sexually assaulted the victims. He is scheduled to appear to face the charges in U.S. District Court in San Jose on March 15.MORE NEWS: 25-Year-Old Injured In Car-To-Car Shooting In San Francisco's Bayview
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Pitman and being investigated by the FBI San Francisco Field Office.