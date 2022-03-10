SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A missing San Francisco transgender woman, who may have been abducted in the city’s Fisherman’s Wharf area, has been found safe in Berkeley.

While not identifying Isa Dessalines by name, San Francisco police said “the reported missing person has been located in the city of Berkeley and is speaking with officers.”

No other details were immediately available.

According to Dessalines friends, the 20-year-old was abducted late Monday as she was speaking on the phone with a friend around 11:30 p.m.

During the conversation, Dessalines was overheard saying “Okay, okay I’ll get in,” and then later, “I don’t want to die,” as a man was heard saying “shut up” in the background.

San Francisco police said they first learned about the possible kidnapping around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday. Officers canvassed the Fisherman’s Wharf area and responded to multiple nearby locations but were unable to find Dessalines.

Dessalines’ friends believe she may have been taken to the East Bay, and during brief, frantic phone calls on Tuesday afternoon, Dessalines sounded disoriented and described jumping out of a moving car.

Then, hours later, Dessalines’ phone was reportedly located in Oakland, near Planned Parenthood’s East Oakland-Coliseum Health Center at 8480 Enterprise Way.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oakland police said investigators haven’t recovered any evidence linked to Dessalines’ disappearance, but said investigators were in contact with San Francisco police.