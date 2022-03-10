ANGWIN, Napa County (BCN) — The Napa County Office of Emergency Services announced Thursday morning that firefighters were on the scene of a wildland fire near the community of Angwin.
The fire was reported on the 1300 block of Cold Springs Road just west of the Los Posadas National Forest.
There was no threat to the community and no evacuation orders at this time, county officials said in an alert shortly before 11 a.m.
Residents can follow any possible evacuation orders by going to https://community.zonehaven.com.