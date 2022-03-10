OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Oakland Police department announced the arrest of Emmanuel Gardner-Craft for his role in the homicide of Ricky Bustos in a press release this Thursday.
The crime was committed last Christmas Eve, in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.
On March 6th, Oakland PD patrol officers assigned to a Lake Merritt detail located Gardner-Craft in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, where he was safely taken into custody.
Officers also recovered a loaded firearm during the arrest.
Officers also recovered a loaded firearm during the arrest.

Beyond a photo, further details on the weapon have not been released to the public.
The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Gardner-Craft with murder.