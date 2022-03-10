SAN JOSE (KPIX) — One South Bay business has done the almost impossible and figured out a route to ship donations and humanitarian aid into the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Igor Yuzvinskiy is one of the owners of IDL Packaging in San Jose. The company started in 1994 and sells packaging supplies like cardboard boxes, strapping and shipping tape.

“I am from Kharkiv. I am from Ukraine. All of my family is from Ukraine. Our business manufacturing facility is in Ukraine,” Yuzvinskiy said. He says his family is safe and so are his close friends but he knows of others who are struggling. That’s why he felt he had to do something.

“Since we are a packing company, we know how to pack. We know how to ship. Just bring your stuff here and we will ship it,” he said.

Within hours of posting that appeal on social media, donations rolled in — enough to fill 92 pallets. But the shipping process itself is complicated and expensive.

The pallets leave San Jose then are trucked to New Jersey. From there they are flown to Poland and trucked into Lviv in Western Ukraine. Once they’re in the country, a Ukranian congressman helps get the goods to Kharkiv but none of that is cheap.

It costs $50,000 to get one truckload of donations shipped to Ukraine. Each truck holds 24 pallets. That breaks down to about $2,000 per pallet. It’s why IDL is asking for very specific donations.

“Right now we are focusing on first aid kits, military grade first aid kits and food. There is a shortage of food, non-perishable,” he said.

The packaging company is also collecting walkie talkies, drones, tactical boots and batteries for flashlights.

“These are sort of help. That’s what will save their lives when they try to save the lives of other people,” he explained.

Igor says it’s the least he can do to help those still in Ukraine.

“We know that it’s not enough of what we are doing here. We know this. At least it’s something,” he said.

IDL has already shipped almost 100 pallets but is out of money to pay for shipping costs for the rest of the donations. He says they could fill a truck a week if they had the funds for the cost of freight. Information about donations is available at novaukraine.org