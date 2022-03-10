SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A 25-year-old man was injured in a shooting between people in two vehicles in San Francisco’s Bayview District on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The shooting was reported around 2:10 p.m. in the area of Mendell Street and Newcomb Avenue.READ MORE: Former San Jose State Director Of Sports Medicine Charged With Sexually Assaulting Female Athletes
Police said the 25-year-old was injured in the shootout between people in two vehicles driving through the area and was dropped off at a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.READ MORE: UPDATE: Caltrain Collision with Vehicle Causes Huge Fireball on Tracks in San Bruno; 13 Injured
No arrest has been made in the case and no detailed suspect descriptions were immediately available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.MORE NEWS: Morro Bay To End Waterfront RV Camping After Complaints From Neighbors
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.