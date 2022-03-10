AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) — The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert late Thursday afternoon for motorists to avoid a key intersection in American Canyon due to police activity there.
A sheriff’s department spokesperson said police activity is taking place, as of 5:30 p.m., in the area of American Canyon Road and Danrose Drive, west of state Highway 29.READ MORE: Body Discovery Spotlights History of Oakland's Landmark Convention Center Now Under Renovation
The incident is in the immediate area of the American Canyon Marketplace shopping center.READ MORE: Inflation: Bay Area Consumer Prices Rising At Fastest Rate Since 2001
There are no further details.MORE NEWS: How To Stretch Your Mileage As Bay Area Gas Prices Continue To Rise
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.