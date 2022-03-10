Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:American Canyon, Crime, Napa, Napa County Sheriff, Police Activity

AMERICAN CANYON (BCN) — The Napa County Sheriff’s Department issued an alert late Thursday afternoon for motorists to avoid a key intersection in American Canyon due to police activity there.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson said police activity is taking place, as of 5:30 p.m., in the area of American Canyon Road and Danrose Drive, west of state Highway 29.

READ MORE: Body Discovery Spotlights History of Oakland's Landmark Convention Center Now Under Renovation

The incident is in the immediate area of the American Canyon Marketplace shopping center.

READ MORE: Inflation: Bay Area Consumer Prices Rising At Fastest Rate Since 2001

There are no further details.

MORE NEWS: How To Stretch Your Mileage As Bay Area Gas Prices Continue To Rise

© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.