OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Two men were killed late Wednesday night in a shooting outside a Jack in the Box restaurant on International Blvd in Oakland, police said.
Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation of gunfire in the 2400 block of International Blvd in the city's Oak Tree neighborhood just before 10:00 p.m.
Upon arrival, the officers located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene while the second was rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, the second victim later succumbed to his injuries.
While the identity of the victims was being withheld pending notification of next of kin, investigators said one of the victims was from Oakland and the other from Richmond.
No other information as to a motive or a description of a suspect or suspects has been released. The East Bay Times cited police sources reporting the two men died after an argument.
The deaths increased the number of Oakland's homicides this year to 22. At this time in 2021, police had investigated 30 homicides.
Anyone with information can contact the police department’s homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.