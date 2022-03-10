VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – Police in Vacaville arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery at a Wingstop restaurant late Friday night.
Around 10:40 p.m., a clerk at the restaurant on the 2000 block of Harbison Drive called police after the suspect fled the scene. A surveillance photo released by police showed the suspect pointing the gun at the clerk's face.
After officers arrived at the scene, a resident at a nearby apartment complex reported a suspicious person matching the suspect description hiding in a stairwell. Police arrived at the apartment complex and arrested the man without incident.
Police said clothing and a gun were also found in the stairwell.
The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Keon Harrison, was booked into jail on suspicion of armed robbery.
According to jail records, Harrison remains in custody on $175,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.