SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) –The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with All-Star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón, confirms Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ. The deal includes an opt-out clause after the first year, per Jeff Passan of ESPN, who was first on the news.
The deal is pending a physical before an official announcement will be made by the Giants.
Rodón, 29, was drafted third overall by the White Sox out of North Carolina State in the 2014 draft. He debuted in the majors less than a year later on April 21. 2015. He never really put everything together — injuries and inconsistency were issues for years — until the 2021 season.
