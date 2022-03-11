Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
by Matt Snyder
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) –The San Francisco Giants have agreed to a two-year, $44 million deal with All-Star left-handed pitcher Carlos Rodón, confirms Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ. The deal includes an opt-out clause after the first year, per Jeff Passan of ESPN, who was first on the news.

The deal is pending a physical before an official announcement will be made by the Giants.

Carlos Rodon - White Sox

Carlos Rodon of the Chicago White Sox reacts after getting the third out in the first inning of Game Four of the American League Division Series against the Houston Astros on October 12, 2021. (Ron Vesely/Getty Images)

Rodón, 29, was drafted third overall by the White Sox out of North Carolina State in the 2014 draft. He debuted in the majors less than a year later on April 21. 2015. He never really put everything together — injuries and inconsistency were issues for years — until the 2021 season.

