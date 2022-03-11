MERCED (CBS SF) — Hayward police investigators said Friday evening that the body of a child has been found in a home in Merced.
Since Tuesday, Hayward police have been searching for a missing 8-year-old girl. A Hayward police spokesperson said the Merced home is believed to be where the missing girl, Sophia Mason, was staying with her mother, Samantha Johnson.
The 31-year-old Johnson was arrested Thursday evening after giving investigators suspicious information regarding her daughter’s whereabouts.
On Wednesday, Hayward police detectives asked for the public’s help in locating Mason, saying she was considered at-risk. Police said family members told them the girl was last seen in December.
As of late Friday evening, Hayward police investigators have not confirmed whether the child’s body found at the Merced residence is that of Mason.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed