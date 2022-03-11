KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

READ & LISTEN: Parton & Patterson

Now

What happens when the queen of country and the king of thrillers team up? They create a project that’s the first of its kind. American music legend Dolly Parton and best-selling author James Patterson partnered up for Run Rose Run, a Nashville-set mystery novel about two singers — an older, jaded icon and a young newcomer with a dark past. With the book, an accompanying country album of the same name that brings those characters’ songs to life.

https://dollyparton.com

FUNDRAISER: Music For Ukraine

Saturday Noon to 4pm

Bay Area residents seeking ways to help in the humanitarian aid effort in Ukraine are invited to a free concert in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, at the Bandstand on Saturday from noon until 4pm. Organizers hope to use the power of community, music and culture to help those in the war zone. Funds raised will benefit World Central Kitchen.

https://wck.org

FOOD: Oakland Restaurant Week

Tues- Fri 4:30pm to 9pm

Sat 10:30am – 9pm

Sun 10:30am – 3pm

Feast your way through the East Bay restaurants from next Friday March 18th – 27th. Visit the website for a full list of participating restaurants.

https://www.visitoakland.com/events/annual-events/restaurant-week/

EVENT: St. Patrick’s Day Parade And Party

Saturday 11:30am

After a two-year hiatus the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of San Francisco. Dancers and pipers, brews and food will be a plenty this Saturday. The luck of the Irish will fill the SF air. See you along the parade route from 2nd and Market to Civic Center.

https://www.stpatricksdayactivities.org/parade_SanFrancisco.php



RUN: San Jose Shamrock Run

Sat 8am

Benefitting the San Jose-Dublin sister city scholarship program, the run starts and finishes at San Pedro Square in downtown San Jose. Run or walk, then enjoy post-race parties at O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub and Five Points with live music and Irish entertainment. Reservations required. Run starts at Pedro Square, San Jose.

sanjoseshamrockrun.com



COOK: 18 Reasons

There are more than 18 reasons to support this San Francisco cooking school but at it’s core, a mission to empower our community with the confidence and creativity needed to buy, cook, and eat good food every day. Check the website for upcoming classes and volunteer opportunities.

https://18reasons.org