OAKLAND (BCN) — An Emeryville motorcyclist died following a collision involving two other vehicles Wednesday night in Oakland, police said.
The collision happened just before 8:20 p.m. at Fourth Avenue and Foothill Boulevard about three blocks south of Lake Merritt. Two motorcycles and a passenger truck collided, killing 40-year-old Joseph Hickman, according to police.
The other motorcyclist and the driver of the truck escaped injury, police said.
Police do not know yet whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.
The collision is under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s traffic investigation unit at (510) 777-8570.
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.