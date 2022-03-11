GUERNEVILLE (KPIX) — On Friday night, the Guerneville Pedestrian Bridge became the third span over the Russian River to be illuminated in yellow and blue in a show of support for Ukraine in its valiant struggle to remain independent and repel the ongoing Russian invasion.

While it was a small, symbolic gesture, it meant a lot to one family.

Alona Shkurkin is from Ukraine but she now lives in west Sonoma County.

“Nobody should be going through this, nobody,” She says,

Shkurkin’s two sisters and three nieces escaped their home country and are now refugees in Germany. Shkurkin and her mother have been worried about their loved ones back home.

“She (her mother) would not stop crying. I would hear her crying,” Shkurkin said.

Shkurkin came to the rally in downtown Guerneville as yellow and blue lights illuminated the bridge. Friday night’s illumination followed similar Ukraine memorial events on the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge and the Monte Rio Bridge.

Shkurkin has been impressed by the love and support from her Sonoma County community.

“Me and my friends are collecting donations for refugees that have already arriving here and you would not believe the amount of support I’m getting. Not only for my family but for people who come here literally with nothing in their hands,” Shkurkin said.

A sizable crowd attended the rally as people prayed for peace. Many feel helpless but want to do whatever they can to show their support for Ukraine.

“It breaks my heart what people are going through. War does terrible things to people,” said Christmas Leubrie, who lives in Sonoma County.