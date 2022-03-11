EL CERRITO (CBS SF) — A small earthquake rattled El Cerrito Friday morning and was felt in neighboring cities.
The 2.8 magnitude quake struck at 9:44 a.m. and was centered in the area around Hillside Natural Area park, according to data from the U.S. Geological Survey
Richmond resident Linda Hemmila tweeted: "That was a sharp jolt felt in #richmondCA"
There were no reports of any damage or injuries.