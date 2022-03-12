SAN BRUNO (KPIX) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board gave Caltrain the all-clear to begin removing the train that was involved in a fiery crash on Thursday from the tracks in San Bruno.

The removal process began Saturday. Crews were busy on the tracks as the train moved ever-so-slowly throughout the day.

Simultaneously, NTSB investigators continued combing through the wreckage, collecting as much evidence as they can from the crash.

The train will ultimately be moved to a secure location where investigators can continue to examine it, according to an NTSB spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Caltrain service was still interrupted on Saturday. Caltrain continued to operate a bus bridge between Millbrae, San Bruno and South San Francisco.

While some people were aware of the crash and the bus bridge and budgeted extra time for it, others didn’t know about it and were a bit confused by the process.

“I was going to take the train up to the St. Patrick’s Day celebration. Now I find I have to take a bus. Then I’ve gotta get from the bus back to the train,” said Vince Larkin.

Mike Ruiz didn’t budget the extra time to get up to the city from the South Bay.

“I would describe it as a bit chaotic and hectic,” Ruiz said. “Now I had to reschedule a play that I was going to go watch.”