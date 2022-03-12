RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire spread from a backyard living unit to two adjacent homes in Richmond Friday, heavily damaging the structures and displacing 15 residents.
Richmond Fire officials said crews responded to reports of flames and a large smoke plume billowing out of the backyard in a home in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Ave. around 1:45 p.m.
Watch the firefight
Arriving firefighters found a large fire involving multiple vehicles, a carport and storage sheds in the backyard of one home and rapidly spreading to the attic spaces of two adjacent homes.
A second alarm was quickly called in bringing additional resources to battle the blaze. Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes in the neighborhood.
No injuries were reported.
Three structures — two single-family homes and a backyard accessory dwelling unit — were heavily damaged displacing 15 residents. The cause of the blaze remain under investigation.