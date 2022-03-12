SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Saturday morning, downtown San Francisco was a sea of green with a touch of the blarney as the St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned from a two-year hiatus with only one purpose in mind — fun.

St. Patrick’s Day is actually Thursday but the fun began a few days early with the parade down Market Street. Thousands of people turned out to kick up their heels.

“We haven’t been able to celebrate since 2019!” said spectator Kati O’Dowd. She’s Irish and even got married on St. Patrick’s Day to make it easy for her husband to remember their anniversary but she also loves that her ancestral homeland has given the world a holiday that seems to bring people together instead of pushing them apart.

“On St. Patrick’s Day, everyone has a little bit of Irish in them,” she said. “They all wear green, it’s a time of unity, people coming together — some common thing of celebration.”

At the parade along with the unity was solidarity as the crowd cheered loudly for a group of Ukrainian marchers. That’s as political as it got. St. Patrick’s Day is a yearly excuse to throw a party for no particular reason and with no strings attached.

“I love St. Patrick’s Day because it’s a holiday that I can celebrate and do not have to give a gift,” said Cathie Johnson from Vacaville.

As a holiday recognized around the world, it does have some unusual traditions, especially for kids.

“I like making Leprechaun traps and catching Leprechauns,” said 10-year old Natalie O’Sullivan, who admitted she hasn’t actually caught one yet.

“They’re stubborn,” she said. “They go in your bathroom and they leave green footprints on your sink,” said 9-year-old Richey Hunt.

Seven-year-old Rocco Ducconi of Pleasant Hill wasn’t waiting to catch one — he was dressed head to toe as a Leprechaun. He said he did it for one good reason: “Because I get to pinch people!”

From the playing of the pipes, to the springing steps of Irish dancers, the annual parade brings the whole world together at a moment when most are sick of being apart.

“I think just the thought that everyone’s able to come together and celebrate and be together is just really heartwarming in itself,” said spectator Lidnezy Fernandez.

This was the 171st annual San Francisco St. Patrick’s Day parade and it was hosted by the United Irish Societies of San Francisco.