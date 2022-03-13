Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Antioch, Contra Costa Fire Department, Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Firefighters in the East Bay were able to extinguish a fire Sunday morning that burned a building containing a church and a dental device business, according to authorities.

Contra Costa County Fire units responded to a two-alarm fire in a commercial building near the 1100 block of Buchanan Road in Antioch at 7 a.m.

Crews had extinguished the fire by around 9 a.m., according to a subsequent tweet.

The fire was contained to one of three buildings on the property. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is being investigated.