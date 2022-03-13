Selection Sunday is upon us, it’s time to start brushing up on your college basketball knowledge. As you put together your list of top teams, favorites and potential bracket busters, why not put all that knowledge to the test with our Bracket Challenge game?

The game launches today, and you can register by visiting this link. If you’ve played the game in the past, simply use the same login.

The brackets are now open, be sure to make your picks before the first round of the tournament tips off on Thursday, March 17 at 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

Click Here To Sign Up For This Year’s Bracket Challenge

To fill out your bracket, simply click on the team name or check box next to the team you think will win the game. Do this for every game in the tournament, advancing from Round 1 through the National Championship Game. A status box at the bottom of the page will tell you how many picks you have made. Note: you must make picks for ALL 63 GAMES for your bracket to be considered complete (and enter a tiebreaker if your pool uses one). If you want to fill out part of your bracket and come back to the rest later, scroll down to the Final Four/National Championship section in the middle of the bracket and click Submit.