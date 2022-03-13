Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
Filed Under:CA-4, CHP, Highway 4, Hwy 4, Injury Accident, Pittsburg, traffic

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — The California Highway Patrol issued a severe traffic alert Sunday after an injury accident on eastbound CA-4 in Pittsburg closed lanes for around 90 minutes.

The traffic collision with injuries happened west of Railroad Avenue in Pittsburg at around 11 a.m., initially blocking all lanes, CHP said.

As of 11:44 a.m., the left and center lanes were still blocked. CHP said all lanes were cleared as of shortly before 12:30 p.m.