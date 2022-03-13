SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Caltrain officials on Sunday morning announced that the wreckage from Thursday’s fiery collision has been cleared from the crash site and the tracks reopened.
Caltrain be operating a regular weekend schedule starting Sunday morning after the tracks reopened, ending the bus bridge that had been in place for South San Francisco, San Bruno and Millbrae Stations since the accident Thursday morning.
Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board on Saturday gave Caltrain the all-clear to begin removing the train that was involved in the fiery crash.
Caltrain officials said the equipment involved in the collision was part of the system’s ongoing electrification project, but it should not have been on the tracks as the commuter train with 75 passengers aboard approached.
“All the equipment should have been cleared of the tracks when trains come through,” said Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman. “We’ve been doing construction on the tracks throughout electrification. That’s under investigation.”
Federal officials said Friday that the on-track equipment that was hit by the locomotive was a "work train" made of up three vehicles — a heavy duty pickup truck and two flatbed trucks carrying crane apparatus.
Officials said a fire in one of the work train vehicles was caused by a fuel tank puncture.
The removal process began Saturday.
Simultaneously, NTSB investigators continued combing through the wreckage, collecting as much evidence as they can from the crash.
The train is being moved to a secure location where investigators can continue to examine it, according to an NTSB spokesperson.