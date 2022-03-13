SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — It was an agonizing wait for the USF Dons and their faithful gathered on the Hilltop in San Francisco Sunday to watch the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The West region was named, the South and then the Midwest. And still no USF.

Finally, as the selection for the final matches in the East rgion were unveiled, bedlam broke out. There the Dons were seeded 10th and taking on Murray State in the first round.

The images were similar in Moraga where the Gaels earned a fifth seeding in the East region and will play the winner of the Indiana-Wyoming play-in game. St. Mary’s rolled to a 25-7 record this season including a win this month over top-rated Gonzaga so there place in the tourney was expected.

While St. Mary’s has been a tourney regular over the last decade, it’s the first time USF basketball has been selected since 1998.

Head coach Todd Golden was in junior high at the time.

“I was 13 at that point,” he said after practice on Thursday. “It has been a really long time. And in my 6 years here, it’s been something we’ve worked towards.”

The Dons rolled to a 24-10 record this year — the highest win total since the program was reinstated in the 1980’s.

“Growing up you always watch those Cinderella teams and wonder how they’re doing it,” said USF guard Jamaree Bouyea. “You believe in the March madness magic a little bit.”

But Golden doesn’t just want his team to make the field of 68.

“Our team has potential to make a deep run when we get into the tournament,” he said.