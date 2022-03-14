ALAMO (KPIX) – A big change in schools across the Bay Area and California Monday as millions of students had the option of walking into class without a mask for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

After extended periods of remote learning and abiding by COVID requirements after coming back to schools, it was another step towards normalcy for many students in the East Bay Monday morning.

Olivia Ajoluny is a 8th grader at Stone Valley Middle School in Alamo. She has been waiting for this day.

“I’m just really excited, honestly!” she said. “It’s going to feel cool to be back without a mask on.”

Her mother told KPIX off camera it was good seeing all the kids smiling faces.

Dana Braidman has a daughter in 6th grade who she said has decided to continue wearing her mask for safety.

“It’s about feeling safe, I guess. So I’ve told her she’s very safe. That’s my main theme is that she’s safe and it’s up to her,” said Braidman. “You can breathe better and sensory-wise for her it would be better not to wear it, but I’m not going to yank it from her. She can decide.”

Most Bay Area school districts will fall in line with state guidance ending indoor masking requirements, though there are exceptions.

Oakland students and staff will continue wearing masks through April 15th. San Francisco Unified is still making elementary-age students wear masks.

South San Francisco, Mount Diablo, San Jose and Marin school districts said they will not be requiring students to wear masks. However, masks are strongly recommended by all districts.