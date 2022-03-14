SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — Caltrain returned to a reduced weekday schedule of non-stop service Monday morning as the investigation continues into last week’s fiery collision between an engine and construction equipment that injured 13 people.

With the approval of National Transportation Safety Board investigators, the burnt wreckage and disabled commuter train was finally removed from the tracks between the South San Francisco and Millbrae stations on Sunday.

The equipment involved in the collision was part of an on-going electrification project. Until officials determine the cause of last Thursday’s fiery collision, a decision has been made to run a reduced daily schedule.

“We understand that these past few days have been emotionally trying for our passengers, employees and the communities we serve, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we navigate this process,” said Caltrain Acting Executive Director Michelle Bouchard. “While NTSB investigates what happened on Thursday, it is important that we continue, safely, with our critical plans to upgrade and improve our system through our electrification project.”

Caltrain will adjust service levels from 104 trains per day to 88 trains per day. It will still run three trains per hour in each direction between the hours of 5:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. Baby Bullet service will be suspended.

Transit officials said that trains will be single-tracking through Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations, so riders using those stations should be sure to pay attention to signage and announcements to make sure they are waiting at the correct platform at the station.

Meanwhile, the crash investigation continues.

“From where the train hit and the vehicles came to rest was over 500 feet so they hit pretty hard,” said National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Lansberg.

Lansberg told reporters among the investigative tools the NTSB will be using will include video from a camera on the engine.

“This is going to be tremendously helpful to us as we established what happened in this crash,” he said.

The equipment involved in the collision should not have been on the tracks as the commuter train with 75 passengers aboard approached. Why was it there?

“All the equipment should have been cleared of the tracks when trains come through,” said Caltrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman. “We’ve been doing construction on the tracks throughout electrification. That’s under investigation.”

Federal officials said Friday that the on-track equipment that was hit by the locomotive was a “work train” made of up three vehicles — a heavy duty pickup truck and two flatbed trucks carrying crane apparatus.

Officials said a fire in one of the work train vehicles was caused by a fuel tank puncture.

Simultaneously, the NTSB investigators continued combing through the wreckage, collecting as much evidence as they can from the crash.

The train was moved to a secure location where investigators can continue to examine it, according to an NTSB spokesperson.