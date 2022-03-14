DUBLIN (KPIX) — The troubled Dublin Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) is now “under the microscope”, following a high profile visit by a Bay Area-led congressional delegation.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) led the group, which included Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles).

Speier had visited the prison in late February, but found the trip to be “woefully inadequate and unsatisfactory.” According to Speier, Bureau of Prisons Deputy Regional Director T. Ray Hinkle, acting as the warden, blocked her from speaking with inmates who had reported abuse.

“Ms. Speier came recently. That didn’t really get didn’t their attention. She didn’t get a lot of access. She came back with some colleagues, and that’s certainly opened up the doors and allowed some interviews to take place. I think the message she has sent is that she’s on a mission for reform and accountability, and we’re not going away,” said Swalwell.

The delegation spent more than two hours touring the Dublin Federal Correctional Institution, which according to court documents, was nicknamed “Rape Club.”

Speier, who serves on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the main investigative arm of the House of Representatives, spoke with inmates and guards who detailed serious problems going back to 2014.

“From speaking privately with inmates, I made it very clear that we were going to return. And we returned, to underscore the fact that this prison is a cultural toxic environment,” said Speier.

A months-long investigation into sexual assault, harassment and misconduct resulted in the arrest of four employees, including the warden and the chaplain, and a safety officer.

Investigators say the alleged abuse went on for years, and included trading jewelry for sex, and taking nude photos of the inmates and storing them on work devices.

According to court documents, one of the guards, Ross Klinger, had sex with one of the victims in a shipping container. When the victim was released from custody, Klinger continued to send her selfies and Snapchat messages that professed his love.

Today’s visit comes after members of congress on March 3 demanded the release of an internal audit of sexual assaults at Dublin FCI.

“When you have the warden, the chaplain, and two other officers who are charged with sexual assault, two of whom have pleaded guilty, you have got a cultural rot in that institution that must be addressed,” said Speier.

John Kostelnik, Western Vice President of American Federation of Government Employees, Council of Prisons Local 33, also accompanied the congressional on the tour.

“We do have some great staff here unfortunately, the bad eggs have absolutely disgrace, those of us that do our jobs, day in day out,” said Kostelnik.

Kostelnik said Dublin FCI’s correctional officers are among the lowest paid of all federal law enforcement, with a starting salary of $45,000, and are routinely recruited to leave for higher paying positions at other agencies. With a current staff of 80 guards, Dublin FCI is operating at 85% capacity.

“How can you run a prison properly and ensure that these heinous situations don’t occur when you don’t have the staff?” said Kostelnik.

The prison’s new female warden, Thahesha Jusino issued a statement saying she would “work tirelessly to reaffirm the Bureau of Prisons’ zero tolerance for sexual abuse and sexual harassment.”

“A culture of misconduct, or actions not representative of the BOP’s Core Values will not be tolerated,” said Jusino.

“This is not a one-visit and gone. This is not a two-visit and gone. We’re going to stay on it. We’re going to make sure that there are major changes made we owe it to them, and to the public,” said Speier.