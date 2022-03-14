ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF/BCN) – Union officials said Monday that teachers will strike for a third day in the Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District.
Leaders of the union, the Rohnert Park-Cotati Educators Association, said picketing will be held again at every school in the district. They said 90 percent of the families in the district kept their children home from school the first two days of the strike Thursday and Friday.READ MORE: Man Arrested For Exposing Himself To San Jose School Children
Union officials called on district representatives to meet with them and a state mediator to reach an agreement on the recommendations of a state-appointed fact-finding report that called for a three-year, 14.6 percent pay increase for teachers.READ MORE: Nurses At Bay Area, NorCal Sutter Health Facilities To Picket Over Health, Safety Concerns
At Tuesday’s meeting of the school board, union officials said they will argue the district can afford the raises, and will present a report that shows the district’s own figures show it has more than $6 million above what district officials had projected.MORE NEWS: Transient Arrested For Lodi Home Invasion, Repeatedly Stabbing Resident
© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.