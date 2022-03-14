MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police asked for the public’s help Monday in finding two men who robbed a CVS store in Mountain View last week.
In a Facebook post, Mountain View police said the robbery happened on March 10 at around 7 p.m. at the CVS on the 1700 block of Miramonte Ave. Two men jumped over the counter and forced the clerk to open the safe. The two took most of what was in the safe and ran out of the store, police said.
It appeared that medications were what was mostly stolen, and police did not disclose the value of the stolen items nor the details of what the medications were, citing the ongoing investigation.
The suspects were described as Black adult men between 18 and 30 years old, both with medium height and build. One was wearing a white-hooded Puma sweatshirt, black mask, dark blue jeans and black/white sneakers, possibly Nikes. The second suspect was wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt with a square logo on the front, white mask, white shoes and black pants.
Police urged anyone who recognizes the suspects to contact Det. Jason Roldan at Jason.roldan@mountainview.gov.