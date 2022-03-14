FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Trine Martinez, wanted following a triple-shooting in Fairfield Sunday that left one person dead and two others seriously hurt, surrendered to police Monday afternoon.
Fairfield police said Martinez was accompanied by his lawyer when he turned himself into custody in the lobby at police headquarters on Webster St. He did not provide a statement, police said.
The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Tabor Avenue. at around 5 a.m. Sunday. The deceased victim was a 44-year-old Fairfield resident; his identity was not disclosed Monday as authorities were still trying to notify family members.
Two other men – ages 36 and 28 from Suisun City – were injured in the shooting. Police said one has since left the hospital after surgery, the second is still hospitalized and “considered to be in grave condition,” police said in a press statement.
“From the investigation we can confirm this was not a random shooting and was predicated by an altercation between the involved parties,” police said. “As this is an on-going investigation, further details will not be released at this time.”

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Investigation Division at (707) 428-7600.