LODI (BCN) — San Joaquin County Sheriffs arrested a 39-year-old transient near Lodi last week for allegedly breaking into two houses and stabbing the resident of one home repeatedly.
Timothy Gimeno, a transient with a last known address in Stockton, was arrested in Acampo and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on Thursday.
Dispatchers received a call at 7:30 a.m. reporting a stabbing in the area of Peltier and Kennefick Road, according to the sheriff’s department.
The caller said a man broke into their house, stabbed someone multiple times and fled with their car keys.
Authorities throughout the county responded to the scene and located Gimeno, who had barricaded himself inside a garage of a second home.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Sheriffs said the weapon used was recovered and the suspect apparently had no ties to the victim.
