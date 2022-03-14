SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A 41-year-old San Jose man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself to several young girls as they walked near Ida Price Middle School, authorities announced on Monday.
San Jose police said detectives from its Sexual Assault Investigations Unit arrested James Couch on March 7 after several sketches of the suspect were distributed to the public. He was arrested in Santa Clara and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on five counts of indecent exposure and three counts of annoy or molest a child under 18 years old.
Investigators said the incidents took place in 2021 in the neighborhoods near Ida Price Middle School.
- On October 27, 2021, a juvenile female victim reported that she was walking alone near Ida Price Middle School when the suspect stopped his vehicle next to her, asked her for directions, and exposed his genitals.
- On November 3, 2021, a juvenile female victim reported that she was walking home on Coit Drive when the suspect stopped his vehicle next to her, asked her for directions, and exposed his genitals.
- On December 15, 2021, a juvenile female victim reported that she was walking home on Leigh Avenue when the suspect stopped his vehicle next to her, asked her for directions, and exposed his genitals.
- A new victim observed the press release and disclosed an unreported incident of indecent exposure in the same area. The victim provided similar details and description of the suspect and vehicle.
Persons with information regarding these incidents or any other similar incidents were urged to contact Detective Chan #4370 of the San José Police Department's Sexual Assault Investigations Unit at (408) 277-4102 or at 4370@sanjoseca.gov.
Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on http://www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.