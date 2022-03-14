OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Officials at Oakland Airport announced Monday that passenger traffic in January has reached over 60% of pre-pandemic levels, as the airport continues to add more destinations.
According to an airport statement, OAK saw 593,240 total passengers in the first month of the year, or about 62.2% of passenger levels seen in January of 2020.
Compared to January of 2021, airport officials said passenger traffic in January is up 119%. On a rolling 12-month basis, traffic is up 112.3% with more than 8.4 million passengers compared to more than 3.99 million during the same period a year ago.
In January, a total of 286,376 passengers departed from Oakland, 48,957 of which were on connecting flights.
The improved passenger numbers come as Oakland announced several additions to its schedule. In a separate statement on Monday, airport officials said Delta Air Lines plans to resume direct service to their hub in Atlanta starting in August, joining service to other Delta hubs in Detroit, Los Angeles and Salt Lake City.
“Delta’s new nonstop daytime flight to their expansive hub operation in Atlanta will allow passengers even more connections within Delta’s global route network. We invite and ask that East Bay travelers utilize these new flights as part of a commitment to Fly OAK First,” said Bryant Francis, Oakland Airport’s Director of Aviation.
Flights between Oakland and the new destinations are on sale.