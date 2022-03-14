APPLEGATE, Placer County (CBS SF) — A propane tanker overturned on Interstate Highway 80 in Placer County Monday afternoon, shutting down traffic in both directions.
KCBS Radio reported the crash happened on westbound I-80 just east of Applegate at Heather Glen at about 2:15 p.m.
There was no estimated time for reopening the road and no immediate word of injuries.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.