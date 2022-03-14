Ukrainian Relief:Ways To Help The Ukrainian People
CBS News Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Appegate, Heather Glen, Interstate Highway 80, Placer County, Tanker Crash

APPLEGATE, Placer County (CBS SF) — A propane tanker overturned on Interstate Highway 80 in Placer County Monday afternoon, shutting down traffic in both directions.

KCBS Radio reported the crash happened on westbound I-80 just east of Applegate at Heather Glen at about 2:15 p.m.

There was no estimated time for reopening the road and no immediate word of injuries.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.