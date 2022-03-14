SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose are investigating a smash-and-grab robbery that happened late Monday morning at a jewelry store inside Eastridge Center shopping mall, according to authorities.
Police confirmed that officers responded to the strong-arm robbery at approximately 11:50 a.m. at the mall located at 2200 Eastridge Loop in San Jose. According to police, eight or nine unidentified suspects arrived at the unnamed jewelry shop with hammers and other tools.
The suspects proceeded to smash jewelry cases, robbing the store of several thousand dollars worth of merchandise. The suspects then fled the scene. Police said they remain at large.
Police confirmed this is an active investigation. Authorities did not have any additional information on the incident at this time.