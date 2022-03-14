SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Investigators released a sketch Monday of a man suspected of attempting to abduct a 12-year-old girl walking near a Santa Rosa elementary school on March 7.

They are hopeful the sketch will generate tips in locating and apprehending the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect was a white male adult in his late-40s or early-50s 5-foot-8, thin build and balding with a beard. He was wearing a tan shirt with an unknown emblem on the left side of the chest, torn blue jeans and a gold hoop earring on the upper part of his left ear.

The incident took place on March 7 at 8:30 a.m. Santa Rosa police dispatched officers to the area of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive regarding a report an attempted kidnapping.

The officers contacted the victim — a 12-year-old female — and her family. She was walking on Calistoga Road to a local elementary school when the man confronted her.

Near the intersection of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive, a vehicle driving southbound Calistoga Road did a U-turn and pulled over to the east curb.

The driver/suspect then opened the front passenger door, threatened the victim and tried to pull her into his vehicle.

Fortunately, the young girl was able to fight the suspect off and run back to her home. The suspect was last seen driving northbound Calistoga Road. The victim was not physically injured.

Investigators asked that if you live in the neighborhood of Calistoga Road and Piedmont Drive and have surveillance cameras, please check footage to see if you captured any useful images or videos. If you locate footage or images, please contact the SRPD Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Team at 707-543-3595.

A reward of up to $2,500 was being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance Community Engagement and Safety Rewards Fund. The reward is for information leading to the arrest of the suspected kidnapper.